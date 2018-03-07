Good News: Elderly man named honorary Toombs County deputy

Wednesday was a dream come true for a Toombs County man who always wanted to be a law enforcement officer.

Mr. Grady Williams was surprised at the Oaks Bethany Nursing Facility in Vidalia. He thought he was going to a law enforcement appreciation brunch. Little did he know, the whole thing was planned just for him. He was given a plaque and named an honorary Toombs County sheriff's deputy.

The surprise is part of the Second Wind Dreams Project, which gives seniors a chance to do something they always wanted to do.

"That's why we're here today, to honor him and give him a plaque that says he is an honorary deputy of the Toombs County Sheriff's Department, and he is a member of our department now," said Toombs County Sheriff, Alvie Kight, Jr.

The idea actually came from an employee at Oaks Bethany. Her husband just happens to be a deputy with Emanuel County. She said Mr. Williams was always asking questions about him and talking about his love of the police, so when the time came to nominate someone, she knew it had to be Mr. Williams.

"You know, I really love my job every other day, but today really just, I can't even. The look on his face when he walked out and saw everybody was here for him...it's amazing. It's a really special feeling," said Brandy Lamb, Clinical Competency Coordinator, Oaks Bethany.

The highlight of the whole day? Mr. Williams got to ride around in a sheriff deputy's car. He even got to turn the siren and lights on as they topped speeds of 100 miles-per-hour.

