Vidalia can't keep up in state title game

Vidalia's quest for the first state title in boys' basketball program history will continue next season.

The Indians lost the Class AA state championship game 66-31 to Thomasville Wednesday afternoon in Macon.

The Bulldogs, led by McDonald's All-American and Mississippi State signee Reggie Perry, jumped out to a 14-0 lead on Vidalia and ran away from there.

Tahj Jones led the Indians with 10 points, while Anthony Jones added six points and six rebounds.

The Indians struggled offensively from the opening tip. They shot just 25.5% from the field, and went 2-25 from behind the three-point line. Meanwhile, Thomasville scored 40 points in the paint and shot over 50% from the field.

Vidalia ends the season with a 23-9 record and their first state title game appearance since 1982.