Relaxed Warriors hit the road for state title game

"Macon Coliseum! We up in here! You already know!"

If you didn't know what the charter bus sitting in the Jenkins High School parking lot was for, Warriors star Ty Scott would let you know.

The Warriors will take the court for the GHSA Class AAA state championship game Thursday in Macon. The team hit the road in style Wednesday afternoon, and was noticeably relaxed.

"I'm feeling good. They got us in the coach, ready to go win the ship," Scott said. "We're going to bring it back home."

The Warriors play Greater Atlanta Christian for the state title Thursday afternoon. As loose as the team is for the 170-mile journey to Macon, head coach Bakari Bryant knows the team will rein in their focus at the right time.

"When we get up to Macon tonight and practice, that's when the switch needs to be flipped," Bryant said. "Right now, let's enjoy this road trip. But once we get there, we're there. It's business. Like i tell them, this type of game is a business trip. It's not a vacation."

For Jenkins, it's a chance to claim the program's second state title since 2015. And for the seniors, it's an opportunity to go out winners.

"It's a big goal of ours, and we want to help our coach create history," Scott says. "There's a lot of people in this city doubting us. But we don't play for the doubters. We play for the team."

The Warriors tip off against Greater Atlanta Christian at 4:00 Thursday afternoon in the Macon Centreplex.