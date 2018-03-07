Eagles double up Crusaders on chilly Wednesday

Georgia Southern used two big innings to earn a 10-5 midweek win over Holy Cross Wednesday.

The Eagles scored four runs in the first and five more in the fifth to outpace the Crusaders in chilly Statesboro.

It looked like it might get ugly for the blue and white early. Starter Zach Strickland gave up three runs on just one out before he was pulled.

But the Eagles answered Holy Cross' big inning with a bigger one of their own. Mason McWhorter drove in a pair with a double to left field before Chandler Corley drove McWhorter in with a double of his own. Corley would cap the inning by scoring on a wild pitch.

Braxton Johns settled the game down on the mound for Rodney Hennon's bunch, pitching 2.2 scoreless innings in relief. Johns struck out four and earned his second win of the season. The Eagles used four more pitchers in the game to close it out.

"The bullpen did a good job today," Hennon told GSEagles.com. "We obviously got off to a rough start, but I thought Braxton Johns picked us up, and all those guys threw the ball well."

In the fifth, five Eagles crossed the plate to take control of the game. Three Crusader errors helped Georgia Southern score three runs before Noah Searcy drove in two more with a two-out single to left.

Corley added another RBI in the seventh, driving in McWhorter on a groundout to third. McWhorter reached on a triple off the Blue Monster in right field.

"There are still some things that we need to clean up," Hennon told GSEagles.com. "We've got to get some better at bats, but the thing is that we were able to get the win."

The Eagles improve to 7-6 with the victory. Georgia Southern now travels to Hattiesburg, MS for a weekend series with Southern Miss beginning Friday.

"We play a very good Southern Miss team this weekend and I hope we play better baseball," Hennon told GSEagles.com. "We were fortunate to win tonight and not play good baseball as a whole."