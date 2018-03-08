Montgomery Co. unable to topple Wilco dynasty

Montgomery County was the latest team to take aim at Wilkinson County's reign at the top of the Class A-Public basketball ranks.

The Eagles put up a good fight, but were unable to keep the Wilco dynasty from continuing on.

Wilkinson knocked off Montgomery County 71-68 Wednesday night in Macon, earning their third straight state championship and tenth in the past 19 seasons.

"We played for four quarters, I couldn't be more proud of my guys," Montgomery County head coach Christopher Owens said. "We competed. We played against a two time, well going for three time champion. They just got their third in a row. It's a tough team in Wilkinson, we are just trying to compete and get better day by day, and hopefully Montgomery County, this won't be the last time you see us."

Jahleel Wilson led the way for the Eagles with 27 points, while Daveanun Coglin added 19 points of his own.

Montgomery County kept the game within reach during the final minute, but Wilkinson County continued to hit free throws. Brandon Mays sank two to make it 71-68 with 10.9 seconds to play. The Eagles' last gasp three-point attempt fell short as time expired.

Montgomery County ends the season at 29-4.