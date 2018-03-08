Home Depot Foundation offers training program geared towards military

The Home Depot Foundation has pledged millions of dollars to a training program geared towards the military.

This program teaches soldiers trade skills to help them transition back into civilian life after the military.

The Home Depot Foundation is committing $50 million to the program, which teaches soldiers trade skills to help them transition back into civilian life after the military. The plan is to help 20,000 soldiers over the next 10 years.

The training is provided through a partnership with the non-profit organization, Home Builders Institute, at Fort Stewart. Soldiers learn trade skills such as plumbing, electrical, carpentry, and also resume writing.

The program lasts a total of 12-weeks and the first set of students are expected to graduate sometime this month.

WTOC spoke with one soldier who is going through the program now and he says it's a well added benefit to his life.

"Something I like about this program is because there's different things that they can do. We have different organizations come in here and tell us about openings that they have, about how trades like this can set them apart from their peers that have nothing to do or nothing going on," said Cpt. Jason Gillespie, Fort Stewart soldier.

In 2016, Georgia had the 13th lowest unemployment rate in the nation at 3.5-percent. In South Carolina, that number was at five-percent. Indiana had the lowest veteran unemployment rate at 1.8-percent, and Illinois was the highest at 6.7-percent. Data from 2017 is not yet available.

