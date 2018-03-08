Savannah Fire confirms 1 killed in Cottingham Drive house fire

Savannah Fire crews are on the scene of a fatal house fire on Cottingham Drive in Savannah.

Fire officials say the blaze started around 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

The Savannah Fire Department tweeted that a fatality has been confirmed.

A neighbor tells us she was up reading and noticed that it looked a little smoky outside so she called police. Other neighbors say they saw flames and smoke coming from the house.

When firefighters arrived, they had to force their way through the front door because it was locked. After searching through the home, they found a deceased person in one of the bedrooms.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

WTOC is at the scene working to get more information from officials. Stay with us for updates.

