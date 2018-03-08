LIVE VIDEO: Structure fire at West and Exley streets in Savannah

NO AUDIO

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah Fire crews are on scene of a structure fire on West Street and Exley Street.

Fire officials said the fire is now under control. There was no one home at the time of the blaze and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

