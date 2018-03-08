Structure fire at West, Exley streets in Savannah

Savannah Fire crews are on the scene of a structure fire at a home located at the intersection of West Street and Walter Simmons Court.

Fire officials said the fire is now under control. Two people live in the home. One was home at the time of the fire but managed to get out safely.

The occupants of the home have been displaced.

One firefighter received minor burns and was treated on the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

