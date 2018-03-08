New chief named for the Pooler Police Department

Ashley Brown is Pooler's new Chief of Police. (Source: SCMPD)

The City of Pooler has selected a new police chief.

Ashley Brown will join the Pooler Police Department in the position of chief. He has previous experience with the Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department as a captain and commander of the Southside Precinct.

Brown was elected to Pooler City Council in 2015. He is a graduate of Groves High School and the former Armstrong State University.

Current Savannah Police Department Interim Chief Mark Revenew left the Pooler Police Department earlier this year.

