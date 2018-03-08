Johnson High School girls win State Championship

The Johnson High School girls basketball team is bringing home their first-ever State Championship.
Johnson defeated Greater Atlanta Christian 62-50 at the Macon Centreplex for the GHSA Class 3A Title. The Lady Atom Smashers' season record was 23-6. They were State Runner-Ups last year.
Johnson held control of the game with a 13-2 first quarter lead, 26-18 at halftime, and 42-30 after the third.
