Good News: Buy a Meal, Give a Meal

Senior Citizens Inc. is teaming up with the Live Oak Restaurant Group to help fight senior hunger.

Thursday night only, five local restaurants will be donating a portion of their proceeds to Meals on Wheels. Senior Citizens Inc. feeds 1,800 people a day with the program. They say this fundraiser could help them feed senior citizens in our community for up to a year.

"It was amazing. She volunteered and they jumped right in and not only did they involve Spanky's, but they involved four others of their restaurants and so we feel incredibly blessed to be able to work with them again," said Deb Thompson, Chief Business Development Officer, SCI.

Participating restaurants include Tabby's Tank House, Spanky's, and Dub's Pub (both on River Street), Fiddlers Seaside, and Molly McGuire's. This will continue until the closing of business Thursday night.

You must tell your server you are supporting Meals on Wheels in order for your meal to count.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.