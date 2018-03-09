Warriors fall in title game, Bryant announces resignation

Jenkins took the floor in warmups reading "The Finale!"

Turns out that was a reference to much more than the 2018 state title game.

Jenkins fell to Greater Atlanta Christian 67-53 in Thursday's GHSA Class AAA state title game, then head coach Bakari Bryant announced he was leaving the program.

"I don't have a lot of speeches for 'We almost made it,' so I don't know what to say. I only have speeches for getting the job done, " Bryant says. "These guys put their heart, their blood, sweat, and tears for this game and this season. They did a wonderful job for Jenkins High School."

Sai Fisher led the way for Jenkins with 12 points, while Mye' On Williams added 11 and Matthew Sams dropped 10. The Warriors led at halftime, but GACS outscored them 47-28 in the second half.

After the game, Bryant confirmed he was leaving Jenkins to take an assistant coaching job at Berkmar High School.

"I'm doing this for my family, and I'm doing this for myself. It's time for growth," Bryant said. "My family has been sacrificing for me for the past 13 years in Savannah. Now it's time for me to sacrifice for them. It's time for me to put my family in a situation where we can grow financially, and where I can grow as a coach."

Bryant graduated from Savannah High, where he played and won a state title under legendary Blue Jacket head coach Tim Jordan. The team Savannah defeated for that state title was, ironically, Berkmar.

He took over at Jenkins in 2012, leading the Warriors to a state title in 2015.

Bryant joins former Johnson head coach Utaff Gordon in recently resigning as the leader of a high profile program. Despite Savannah losing two of it's best coaches in less than a week, Bryant believes basketball in the city will be just fine.

"It's kind of bittersweet, but it's not the end," he said. "There's a lot of talent in Savannah. Hopefully, we can find some good coaches to step in."