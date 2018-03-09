Shamrock Run to impact downtown traffic Friday evening

The big fountain in Forsyth Park will turn green on Friday, kicking off a week full of St. Patrick's Day festivities in Savannah.More >>
The 26th annual March of Dimes Shamrock 5K Run is set for this Friday, March 9 in downtown Savannah. The run will impact traffic for several hours Friday evening and night.More >>
Some Tybee island residents are asking the council to expand a drinking ban to cover the entirety of spring break travel weeks.More >>
Savannah Fire crews are investigating a fatal house fire on Cottingham Drive in Savannah that took place around 8:00 Thursday morning.More >>
The pus to update Georgia's voting machine is running into some resistance.More >>
