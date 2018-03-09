Shamrock Run to impact downtown traffic Friday evening

The 26th annual March of Dimes Shamrock 5K Run is set for this Friday, March 9 in downtown Savannah. The run will impact traffic for several hours.

The event starts at Ellis Square at 6 p.m. During the run, Ellis Square will be closed to traffic from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. In addition, Johnson, Wright, Chippewa, Madison and Monterey squares along with Forsyth Park will be closed to traffic from 5:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. The city says they hope to have all streets reopened by 9 p.m.

One hundred-percent of the proceeds from the Shamrock Run benefit the mission of the March of Dimes to improve the health of babies and moms.

