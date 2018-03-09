Police investigate fatal shooting at Baymont Inn in Statesboro

Authorities in Statesboro are at the Baymont Inn & Suites on South Main Street in Statesboro investigating a fatal shooting.

Officials have confirmed one person is dead. They say the shooting happened around 6 a.m. Friday morning on the fourth floor of the hotel, and then the male victim made his way down to the lobby. EMS responded and rushed the victim to an area hospital where he died.

Statesboro police say the scene is now stable and contained and there is no danger to the public.

Police continue to investigate and are working to identify a suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Statesboro Police right away.

