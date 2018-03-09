Suspect identified in fatal shooting at Statesboro hotel

Authorities in Statesboro are investigating a fatal shooting at the Baymont Inn & Suites on South Main Street in Statesboro.

Officials have confirmed that 34-year-old Jeffrey Lee Raymond, of Statesboro, has passed away. They say the shooting happened around 6 a.m. Friday morning on the fourth floor of the hotel, and then Raymond made his way down to the lobby. EMS responded and rushed the victim to an area hospital where he died.

Detectives have identified 33-year-old Tai-ri Darnell Crocker, of Lithia Springs, GA, as a primary suspect. Authorities state that Crocker is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Statesboro Police right away.

