Run, Sweat and Beers: Craft Brew Races returning to Savannah

The National running and beer event series, the Craft Brew Races, is returning to Savannah for the third year in a row.

The Craft Brew Races is a timed, but relaxed, 5K run/walk along Grand Prize of America Avenue, followed by a three-hour beer festival featuring local and regional craft breweries and vendors.

The 3.1-mile run/walk will start at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 10, and follow an out-and-back course.

Local breweries featured in this year's festival include Two Tides Brewing Company, Pontoon Brewing Company, SweetWater Brewing Company, Service Brewing Co., and Southern Sky Brewing Company. In total, more than 30 breweries will be in attendance. Check a full list here.

For those not interested in the run/walk, festival-only tickets are also available and include all beer samples for the three-hour festival as well as the take-home pint glass. Designated driver tickets are also available; DD's will receive complimentary snacks and soft drinks, and their souvenir glass.

Tickets are on sale now at www.craftbrewraces.com/savannah. A military discount is available.

A portion of every ticket sold for the event is donated to the Georgia Craft Brewer's Guild in support of their efforts to promote the craft beer industry in the state.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.