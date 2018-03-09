Run, Sweat and Beers: Craft Brew Races returning to Savannah

The big fountain in Forsyth Park will turn green on Friday, kicking off a week full of St. Patrick's Day festivities in Savannah.More >>
The big fountain in Forsyth Park will turn green on Friday, kicking off a week full of St. Patrick's Day festivities in Savannah.More >>
Congressman Buddy Carter will host his 4th annual Veterans Forum on Monday, March 12 in Savannah.More >>
Congressman Buddy Carter will host his 4th annual Veterans Forum on Monday, March 12 in Savannah.More >>
Beaufort County Superintendent Jeff Moss was verbally attacked by the public in a school board meeting Tuesday night.More >>
Beaufort County Superintendent Jeff Moss was verbally attacked by the public in a school board meeting Tuesday night.More >>
Statesboro police are investigating a shooting at the Baymont Hotel. Officials say there is no danger to the public at this time.More >>
Statesboro police are investigating a shooting at the Baymont Hotel. Officials say there is no danger to the public at this time.More >>
Craft Brew Races is returning to Savannah for the third year in a row. This timed, but relaxed, 5K run/walk is followed by a three-hour beer festival featuring local and regional craft breweries and vendors.More >>
Craft Brew Races is returning to Savannah for the third year in a row. This timed, but relaxed, 5K run/walk is followed by a three-hour beer festival featuring local and regional craft breweries and vendors.More >>