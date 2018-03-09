Congressman Carter to host Veterans Forum in Savannah

Congressman Buddy Carter will host his fourth annual Veterans Forum on Monday, March 12 in Savannah.

The purpose of the forum is to bring together experts from veteran services organizations, officials from the Department of Veterans Affairs, and veterans from across the First District to discuss important issues impacting veterans and to offer assistance with getting access to help they need.

The event will take place at Georgia Southern University-Armstrong Campus at the Athletic Complex (11935 Abercorn St., Savannah, GA 31419). The event schedule is as follows:

Veteran Expo - 11 a.m.

Panel Discussion and Q&A - 11:45 a.m.

Veteran Expo - Approx. 1 p.m.

