Eastside residents seeing benefits of new Savannah Police Department

Some folks on Savannah's Eastside say the recent police demerger is actually resulting in a beefed up police presence in their neighborhoods. With the Eastside Precinct being so close, residents say they're also seeing better response times.

Jim Davis has been in Savannah most of his life. He's always looked at police as more than just resources.

"They're personal friends. They stop and communicate and they see you out,” Davis said.

Since the de-merger, Davis said the presence has been noticeable in the Gordonston neighborhood.

"I see them,” he said. “They're very conscientious about checking the neighborhood and they're inquisitive. If they see you out, they stop and chat with you."

In other parts of the eastside, it's the same reaction.

"In my own experience, the response time has been better, and knowing that they're here is a deterrent,” said Colleen Sheffield Green.

Previously, these officers also had to patrol the islands. That job now belongs to the county police department. The new Eastside Precinct is much closer. The difference in presence is more than noticeable.

"Oh yeah, a ton more. The presence has been insane how much more. I feel like we had a decent presence but now it's way more substantial,” Sheffield Green said.

While the cost may be burdensome to the city right now, a lot of taxpayers are happy with the benefits.

