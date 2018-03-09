Friday 'Georgia on My Mind' Day

A tradition in Georgia, Friday is 'Georgia on My Mind Day,' where dozens of exhibitors set up at the Savannah Visitor Information Center, just off I-95.

Exhibitors showcased their destinations to visitors traveling to or through Georgia. Lots of people stopped by to eat, play, and find out more about what the state of Georgia has to offer.

"They had some great samples in there; juices, mac and cheese, chicken. It was delicious. I definitely would want to try some local places if I visited Savannah," said Jay Chawla, from New York.

Participants included the Port Wentworth Chamber of Commerce, the Mighty Eighth Air Force Museum, Dickies BBQ, Visit Savannah, and Leopold's Ice Cream, just to name a few.

