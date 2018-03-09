Rattlesnake and Wildlife Festival kicks off in Claxton this weekend

The Evans County Rattlesnake and Wildlife Festival will be held this weekend in Claxton.

Vendors from all over the state made their way to the Evans County Wildlife Club to set up on Friday. Arts and crafts, kids rides, educational shows, and of course, rattlesnakes will all be on display.

The festival committee works year-round to make the festival a success. They say the important part of the weekend is the educational value. They hope everyone takes away something from the event.

"We have a lot of wildlife, and with that, we do wildlife education and teach about wildlife and conservation. We have a lot of things like that coming and we have events for the children," said event coordinator, Heather Dykes. "Different arts and crafts vendors that will be here and different sponsors that will be here, so we are excited."

The festival will kick off Saturday with the parade at 10 a.m.

