Liberty County home completely destroyed after fire

Officials from several Long County agencies are working to find out what caused a Liberty County home to burn to the ground on Moody Road on Friday afternoon.

The occupants of the home have safely evacuated, but the owner tells WTOC that his dog is lost inside.

Long/Ludowici Volunteer Fire & Rescue, along with deputies from the Long County Sheriff's Office and Tatnall County Fire responded to the call.

