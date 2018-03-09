Police, family pleading for answers in 2016 homicide case

Savannah Police and the family of a homicide victim are still looking for answers nearly two years after Eva Fullmer was killed.

Officers responded to Adel at Lamar Street on May 12, 2016, around 11 a.m., to discover a burning vehicle with human remains inside. The victim was later identified as 22-year-old Fullmer, which prompted detectives to launch a homicide investigation.

'My daughter was a special young lady, as she never met a stranger,' Fullmer's mother, Ann Morrison, said in a release. 'My children and I mourn her every single day, and her loss has affected all who knew and loved her.'

Fullmer's family and SPD detectives are pleading with the public to come forward with any information, big or small, that would help this case.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the SPD tip line at 912.525.3124. Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.