WATCH LIVE: The Hilton Head Island St. Patrick's Day Parade

A storm system approaches the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry over the next 24 hours; increasing our chance of rain late Sunday through Monday morning. The rest of today remains dry, under some high-level clouds. Afternoon temperatures in the 70s, cool into the 60s then 50s after sunset. You may need a light jacket after sunset, but it will remain warmer than the past few evenings. Sunday begins with a partly to mostly cloudy sky and patchy areas of fog. Early morning temperatures in ...