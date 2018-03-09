Beach High Bulldogs get new home field

It was a big day for the Beach High Bulldogs Friday as they dedicated their new baseball field.

They've been without a home field for at least as long as Ulysses Hawthorne has been the head coach, and that means nothing but road games for the last 20 years. Former Bulldog and professional baseball player Stanley Tukes was on hand for the first pitch, and Bruno the Bulldog was there as well.

"It's important. We're finally coming home today, and we're excited about it. The kids are excited about it and the community is excited about it. We're just grateful to compete just like all the other public schools on their own field," Coach Hawthorne said.

The Bulldogs know how to open in style. They won over crosstown rival - Johnson - 6-5, scoring 5 in the bottom of the sixth.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.