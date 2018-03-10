1 dead after early morning crash in Jasper County

One person is dead after a wreck early Saturday morning in Jasper County.

A Chevy pickup was driving north on U.S. 321 near Tillman Road just after 3:30 A.M. when it ran off the road and hit a tree.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was killed. A passenger who was wearing a seatbelt was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation.

