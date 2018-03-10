Family pleads for witnesses to come forward after Clyo homicide

The mother of a 22-year-old killed in a September triple shooting in Clyo wants witnesses to come forward to help put her son's killer behind bars.

Cameron Edwards was shot and killed at the Goldwire Community Center on Stilwell Clyo Road on Sept. 24, 2017. Nearly six months later, no one has been arrested or charged with his death.

"I just want someone to talk," Scherric Edwards, Cameron's mom, said Saturday while standing in front of his grave. "Put yourself in my shoes. Place yourself in my shoes. If your child, your son, your daughter or someone was dead, got killed by someone, wouldn't you want someone to come and talk? Give us what we need, so we can get some closure for Cameron."

According to the Effingham County Sheriff's Office report from the shooting, deputies saw at least 19 cars speed off after two 32-year-old women and Cameron were shot, plus a large crowd still at the community center when they arrived. Edwards says she'd bet her life on someone having essential information that would put her son's killer behind bars.

"Speak up people," she said. "Now is the time. All this hush-hush is not going to get us anywhere. We're going to continue to have this. We're going to continue to have a mother like me crying, pleading for someone to speak, so we can put him behind bars. I don't want another mother to have to come to the cemetery to see their child."

Edwards has always been confident she knows who's responsible for Cameron's death, but doesn't think someone will be charged or convicted until witnesses relay information to investigators.

"We know you did it," she said. "There were a million people there. I'm just pleading with someone, someone to come forth and say, 'Yes, he did it. We saw him.'"

Effingham County deputies announced in November Frank Lang was a person of interest in the case and said they wanted to speak with him about the community center shooting. Newington Police arrested Lang, and Effingham County deputies booked him into the Effingham County Jail for a prior charge of being a convicted felon with a gun, not for anything to do with September's triple shooting and homicide.

Lang bonded out of jail on February 28.

"You can't hold him? Why can't you hold a convicted felon? It saddens me because this is where I have to come and visit my baby," Edwards said pointing at the grave. "Days that it just feels like he's calling me, I have to come here to sit and talk to him for a while, and he's walking around free. And it's crazy."

Edwards says an arrest and a conviction would mean justice for her son.

"It would mean the world to me," she said. "I would have closure. I'll never have peace with the situation, but I'll have some closure."

She said the family is working to gather reward money for anyone who turns in information leading to an arrest and conviction. The Effingham County Sheriff's Office says this is an open case.

