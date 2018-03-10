Islamic Center of Savannah hosts 'Visit a Mosque' Day

The Islamic Center of Savannah opened their doors on Saturday for members of the community to learn something new about the Muslim faith with 'Visit a Mosque Day', an event that was held all over Georgia.

Visitors had the opportunity to ask questions, eat food from around the world, and listen to a keynote speaker. One of the topics discussed was Islam and the Muslim experience in America.

Many hope Saturday's event will help spread peace and unity in the community.

"I think it's incredibly important," said Laila Abdallah, the weekend academy Principal. "Muslims are a part of this community. We go to the schools here, work here, volunteer here. We have a long-term commitment to this city and to this state. It's important to get to know your fellow Muslims and I think the best way to bridge the gap between ignorance is to be educated. Take an opportunity to engage with people who are Muslim."

The Center says today's event was even more important to them because of a threatening letter that was sent to them in 2016.

