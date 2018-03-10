First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers, thundershowers late Sunday

A storm system approaches the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry over the next 24 hours; increasing our chance of rain late Sunday through Monday morning.

The rest of today remains dry, under some high-level clouds. Afternoon temperatures in the 70s, cool into the 60s then 50s after sunset. You may need a light jacket after sunset, but it will remain warmer than the past few evenings.

Sunday begins with a partly to mostly cloudy sky and patchy areas of fog. Early morning temperatures in the upper 40s and 50s warm into the 60s by noon and 70s during the afternoon. The chance of rain remains isolated through the afternoon hours.

A greater chance of rain arrives from west, to east, Sunday evening; peaking overnight. Shower coverage will be around 50 to 70%. An isolated thunderstorm or two is possible, primarily south of the Altamaha River.

The forecast quickly dries out and becomes chilly next week. Look for weather updates in the WTOC Weather App this weekend.

