Tybee hosts 16th Annual Irish Heritage Celebration Parade

By Zach Logan, MMJ
(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
TYBEE ISLAND, GA (WTOC) -

The St. Patrick's Day celebrations got started early on Tybee Island on Saturday as the island held it's 16th Annual Irish Heritage Celebration Parade.

Tons of people lined Butler Avenue and Tybrisa Street for the parade.

"I think it's about everyone coming together and having a good time, whether you're Irish or not," Christopher Kevin Brown said.

Brown is a Tybee Island resident. He has walked in the parade for several years and says he always enjoys it.

"It's just a lot of fun and it's a good time to celebrate spring when the weather is nice and everyone comes to visit again," Brown said.

Even a group of Savannah women who call themselves the "Mint Julep Queens" came to the parade.

"Well it's our color, of course, so it's our favorite time of year. But anytime is a good time to wear a crown," Erica Scales said.

They weren't the ones to dress up from green beards, dogs wearing hats, even children in costumes.

"I'm wearing beads and I'm riding a leprechaun," Donavan Ricks said.

This year's parade included 100 groups who traveled the parade route by float, horse, or foot.

Some decided to sit and watch, while others decided to dance and sing.

"It means celebration, friendship, coming together, and having a good time," Brown said.

