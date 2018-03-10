Special Pops players compete in annual invitational

The Special Pops tennis invitational was held their fourth invitational on Saturday at the Franklin Creek Tennis Center at The Landings.

Special pops is short for special population, helping people with intellectual challenges. Organizers say that most of their athletes live in group homes, have limited opportunity for socialization, and do not have family in the area.

The group invites other programs from neighboring cities and states to come participate in the all-day event, practicing tennis drills in the morning and tennis games in the afternoon. Organizers say the players learn a lot about team-work.

"Well, it helps them in a number of ways," said Executive Director Ralph Ferrone. "As I mentioned before, they do not have much of an opportunity for socialization. So when they come together for tennis instruction, it becomes a social event. They cheer each other on, very enthusiastic, and supportive of each other."

The evening capped off with a dinner and dance at the Methodist Church on Skidaway Island.

Special Pops hosts tennis clinics every week during the Spring and Fall.



Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.