Craft Brew Races return to Savannah

It was a perfect day to run, sweat, and enjoy a beer.

The 4th Annual Craft Brew Races returned to the Savannah International Trade and Convention Center on Saturday, March 10.

After participants finished a 3.1 mile run/walk, they enjoyed a craft brew festival with over 30 local and regional breweries.

Gray Matter Marketing, a Rhode Island event company, hosted the race. Organizers say they always enjoy having a race in Savannah.

"The craft beer scene is growing in Savannah and it's vibrant. We love having the opportunity to come down. Each year, we get a few more breweries, so it's fun to meet the new folks who are brewing and visit our old favorites as well. And the people down here are just so great, they're excited to be here and be a part of this festival, so it's really hard not to come back," Craft Brew Races Communications Director Lisa McCurdy said.

Around 600 people attended Saturday's event.

For each ticket sold, McCurdy says a portion will go to the Georgia Craft Brewers Guild which supports up-and-coming small breweries.

