51st Rattlesnake and Wildlife Festival held in Evans County

Crowds flocked to Claxton and Evans County for the community's biggest weekend of the year.

The 51st annual Rattlesnake and Wildlife festival draws people to celebrate the great outdoors. The festival started from a near-deadly snake bite. Hunters collected snakes to make the antidote from their venom. It's now a showcase for birds of prey and other species; rather, it's a chance for a small community to rally together and host big crowds to showcase their community.

"It takes a lot of "want to" to pull something like that together," said Mayor Terry Branch. "We've got people in Evans County that want to work together."

One highlight of the day was crowning Emily Griffin as the 2018 festival queen. Our Harley Strickland served as emcee. The festival continues tomorrow.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.