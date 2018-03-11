Former Cadet Powers impresses against Eagles

Former Benedictine Cadet and Savannah Banana Stevie Powers says choosing to play baseball at Southern Miss was the best decision of his life.

But he knows the connection is there between him and Georgia Southern.

That just makes his career performance against the Eagles Saturday even more special.

"I have to admit there was a little bit of an edge," Powers told WDAM-TV. "Just to go out there and compete against guys from my home and where I'm from. I know that team very well. I know that coaching staff very well. To go out there and attack hitter after hitter, it was impressive. I was very proud of how I pitched, how we played defense, and how our bullpen pitched as well."

The Golden Eagles completed a weekend sweep of Georgia Southern Saturday. Powers started Game 1 of the doubleheader, and had the best outing of his career.

The former Cadet pitched 6.1 shutout innings, allowing just six hits and a walk. He struck out a career-high 10 Eagles in Southern Miss' 3-2 walk-off win. Powers says playing well against a team he knows so well is a memory he'll remember for a long time.

"My mom went to school there. It's a place I thought I'd end up at during my high school career," Powers says. "To finally get a chance to play against them was a dream come true. To come out and play the way we did, completely as a team, it's an impressive win."

Georgia Southern falls to 7-9 after the three losses in Hattiesburg. The Eagles are in Macon Wednesday for a midweek matchup with Mercer.