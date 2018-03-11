Showers, isolated thunderstorms move in Sunday night

A storm system will affect our area later Sunday into Monday. Cool and dry high pressure will then prevail through Thursday before temperatures moderate through next weekend.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-70s with east winds around 5 mph. Winds will become south in the afternoon. There is a 20 percent chance of rain. Sunday night showers are likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows will be in the mid-50s with southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. The chance of rain is 90 percent.

Showers will move in Monday and highs will be in the lower 60s. Northwest winds will be 5 to 10 mph, increasing west to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. There is an 80 percent chance of rain. Monday night will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening. It will be mostly clear after midnight. Cooler air moves in with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds will be 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. There is a 20 percent chance of rain.

Tuesday is expected to be sunny with highs in the lower 60s. West winds will be 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday night will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 30s.

Wednesday will be sunny. Highs will be in the upper 50s. Wednesday night will be clear with lows in the lower 30s.

Thursday will be sunny with highs in the lower 60s. Thursday night will be clear. Lows will be in the upper 30s.

Friday is expected to be sunny. Highs will be in the lower 70s. Friday night will be mostly clear with lows in the mid-40s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.