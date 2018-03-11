House Speaker Paul Ryan visits local law enforcement

The Speaker of the United States House of Representatives dropped by the Savannah Police Department on Friday as he made a stop in Savannah on his way to Atlanta.

Assistant Chief Robert Gavin welcomed the Speaker Paul Ryan and aided the U.S. Capitol Police detail traveling with Speaker Ryan in handling security for his visit.

The Speaker took the time to meet with locals and various business leaders during his time in Savannah.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.