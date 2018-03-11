House Speaker Paul Ryan visits local law enforcement

The Speaker of the United States House of Representatives dropped by the Savannah Police Department on Friday as he made a stop in Savannah on his way to Atlanta.More >>
The Speaker of the United States House of Representatives dropped by the Savannah Police Department on Friday as he made a stop in Savannah on his way to Atlanta.More >>
LIVE from the 35th annual Hilton Head Island St. Patrick's Day Parade.More >>
LIVE from the 35th annual Hilton Head Island St. Patrick's Day Parade.More >>
A special-needs child is dead, her mother severely burned and more than a dozen people displaced after a Sunday morning apartment fire in Savannah.More >>
A special-needs child is dead, her mother severely burned and more than a dozen people displaced after a Sunday morning apartment fire in Savannah.More >>
A storm system will affect our area later Sunday into Monday. Cool and dry high pressure will then prevail through Thursday before temperatures moderate through next weekend.More >>
A storm system will affect our area later Sunday into Monday. Cool and dry high pressure will then prevail through Thursday before temperatures moderate through next weekend.More >>
A storm system approaches the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry over the next 24 hours; increasing our chance of rain late Sunday through Monday morning. The rest of today remains dry, under some high-level clouds. Afternoon temperatures in the 70s, cool into the 60s then 50s after sunset. You may need a light jacket after sunset, but it will remain warmer than the past few evenings. Sunday begins with a partly to mostly cloudy sky and patchy areas of fog. Early morning temperatures in ...More >>
A storm system approaches the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry over the next 24 hours; increasing our chance of rain late Sunday through Monday morning. The rest of today remains dry, under some high-level clouds. Afternoon temperatures in the 70s, cool into the 60s then 50s after sunset. You may need a light jacket after sunset, but it will remain warmer than the past few evenings. Sunday begins with a partly to mostly cloudy sky and patchy areas of fog. Early morning temperatures in ...More >>