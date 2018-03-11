House Speaker Paul Ryan visits local law enforcement - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

House Speaker Paul Ryan visits local law enforcement

By Bradley Mullis, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Savannah Police Department Facebook) (Source: Savannah Police Department Facebook)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The Speaker of the United States House of Representatives dropped by the Savannah Police Department on Friday as he made a stop in Savannah on his way to Atlanta. 

Assistant Chief Robert Gavin welcomed the Speaker Paul Ryan and aided the U.S. Capitol Police detail traveling with Speaker Ryan in handling security for his visit. 

The Speaker took the time to meet with locals and various business leaders during his time in Savannah. 

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.

  • NewsNewsMore>>

  • House Speaker Paul Ryan visits local law enforcement

    House Speaker Paul Ryan visits local law enforcement

    Sunday, March 11 2018 2:52 PM EDT2018-03-11 18:52:23 GMT
    (Source: Savannah Police Department Facebook)(Source: Savannah Police Department Facebook)
    (Source: Savannah Police Department Facebook)(Source: Savannah Police Department Facebook)

    The Speaker of the United States House of Representatives dropped by the Savannah Police Department on Friday as he made a stop in Savannah on his way to Atlanta. 

    More >>

    The Speaker of the United States House of Representatives dropped by the Savannah Police Department on Friday as he made a stop in Savannah on his way to Atlanta. 

    More >>

  • WATCH LIVE: The Hilton Head Island St. Patrick's Day Parade

    WATCH LIVE: The Hilton Head Island St. Patrick's Day Parade

    Sunday, March 11 2018 2:46 PM EDT2018-03-11 18:46:48 GMT

    LIVE from the 35th annual Hilton Head Island St. Patrick's Day Parade.

    More >>

    LIVE from the 35th annual Hilton Head Island St. Patrick's Day Parade.

    More >>

  • Child dies, 14 displaced in Savannah apartment fire

    Child dies, 14 displaced in Savannah apartment fire

    Sunday, March 11 2018 1:16 PM EDT2018-03-11 17:16:47 GMT
    Kingstown Apartments fire. Source: WTOCKingstown Apartments fire. Source: WTOC

    A special-needs child is dead, her mother severely burned and more than a dozen people displaced after a Sunday morning apartment fire in Savannah.

    More >>

    A special-needs child is dead, her mother severely burned and more than a dozen people displaced after a Sunday morning apartment fire in Savannah.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly