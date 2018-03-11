House Speaker Paul Ryan visits Savannah

The Speaker of the United States House of Representatives made a stop in Savannah Friday on his way back to Atlanta.

Assistant Chief Robert Gavin welcomed the Speaker Paul Ryan and aided the U.S. Capitol Police detail traveling with Speaker Ryan in handling security for his visit.

The Speaker took the time to meet with locals and various business leaders during his time in Savannah.

The Savannah Police Department even posted a couple of photos on social media with the congressman.

Speaker Ryan was in Atlanta on Thursday to speak with employees from Home Depot about the recently passed tax reform.

Enjoyed visiting the @HomeDepot Store Support Center in Atlanta, Georgia, to learn how #TaxReform is allowing them to award bonuses and invest more in their workers. pic.twitter.com/7TXPmjb8lb — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) March 8, 2018

