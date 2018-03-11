House Speaker Paul Ryan visits Savannah

Savannah Police need the public’s help to identify a man caught on camera during a burglary at Auto Shine on Montgomery Cross Road in February.More >>
The Humane Society of Greater Savannah is asking for help after morning shift employees discovered that the donation shed that supplies the thrift store above the center was in shambles after someone had broken in.
The Speaker of the United States House of Representatives made a stop in Savannah Friday on his way back to Atlanta.
The Savannah Police Department says they have safely located Reena Thomason, an 87-year-old woman who suffers from dementia.
Congressman Buddy Carter will host his 4th annual Veterans Forum on Monday, March 12 in Savannah.
