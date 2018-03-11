Sources: Vice President Pence could announce a trip to Savannah - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Sources: Vice President Pence could announce a trip to Savannah for St. Patrick's parade

By Bradley Mullis, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Raycom Media)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

WTOC is hearing from sources within the parade committee and city that Vice President Mike Pence is expected to make an announcement early this week about attending the parade.

We are told no definite decision has been made. We will continue to follow this story and bring you the updates as we get them.

