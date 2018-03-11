Annual fundraiser held for local LGBT non-profit

Visitors got into the St. Patrick's spirit with an annual oyster roast on Sunday at Skidaway Island State Park.

The Shamrock Festival and Oyster Roast is one of the largest LGBT events in the area, usually drawing in 200 to 300 people throughout the day.

There was music from local musicians, food, drinks, and several activities, with all of the money raised helping local non-profits.

"This is our annual fundraiser which gives us the operating costs for running city network for a year," said Michael Ploski of the First City Network. "We also support the LGBT Center, among many, many other things. We have socials every month, and this is our biggest fundraiser of the year."

The First City Network has been around since 1985, working to enhance the lives and well being of members of the LGBT community.

