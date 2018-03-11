Local church bags food for kids in need - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Local church bags food for kids in need

(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

A local church is making a big difference for children in the Savannah area as members of Compassion Christian Church packed thousands of food bags on Sunday for kids at risk of going hungry.

These bags will be sent home with school children who might need the help over the weekendVolunteers worked through the weekend to get the food ready.

This all started thanks to one mom.

"This was started by a mom who had young kids, and just with talking to teachers and school administrators, she found out that a lot of kids that don't get to eat over the weekend, when they come in on Monday they're hungry, they're grumpy, and it takes them a while just to start learning," said Brittany Blackburn. 

Church members organized the food on tables for people to pick up and pack into bags for children.

