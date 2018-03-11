Humane Society works to recover from vandalism, robbery - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Humane Society works to recover from vandalism, robbery

By Bradley Mullis, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Humane Society Facebook) (Source: Humane Society Facebook)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The Humane Society of Greater Savannah is asking for help after morning shift employees discovered that the donation shed that supplies the thrift store above the center was in shambles after someone had broken in. 

A Facebook post from the pet adoption agency confirms that multiple items were stolen, windows were broken, and the contents of the shed were thrown vandalized. 

The Humane Society is asking for help as they work to replace the stolen items. Donations for the group can be accepted at their shelter, or online at www.humanesocietysav.org/donate

