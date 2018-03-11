'Paint your Pet' fundraiser benefits animals with medical problems

Painting with a Twist teamed up with One Love Animal Rescue to help raise money and awareness for local pets.

One Love is a volunteer-only operated animal rescue in the Savannah area.

They are teaming up with businesses to not only get financial help but to specifically help pets in their care with medical problems.

Today - "Paint Your Pet" was benefiting Casey - a rescue in need of help for numerous health issues.

"She was heartworm positive, she has issues with her lung tissue, she had upper raspatory, urinary tract infections, she's been to numerous doctors," said But we finally have her to the point where she's healthy, she's going to live a wonderful life, and her foster family just adopted her yesterday."

Sunday's event is one of four scheduled fundraisers for 2018. To find out more about the other fundraisers, click here to check out the non-profit's website.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.