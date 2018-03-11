'Paint your Pet' fundraiser benefits animals with medical proble - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

'Paint your Pet' fundraiser benefits animals with medical problems

(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Painting with a Twist teamed up with One Love Animal Rescue to help raise money and awareness for local pets.

One Love is a volunteer-only operated animal rescue in the Savannah area.
They are teaming up with businesses to not only get financial help but to specifically help pets in their care with medical problems.
Today - "Paint Your Pet" was benefiting Casey - a rescue in need of help for numerous health issues. 

"She was heartworm positive, she has issues with her lung tissue, she had upper raspatory, urinary tract infections, she's been to numerous doctors," said But we finally have her to the point where she's healthy, she's going to live a wonderful life, and her foster family just adopted her yesterday."  

Sunday's event is one of four scheduled fundraisers for 2018. To find out more about the other fundraisers, click here to check out the non-profit's website.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.

  • NewsNewsMore>>

  • Hilton Head Island celebrates 35th St. Patrick's Day parade

    Hilton Head Island celebrates 35th St. Patrick's Day parade

    Sunday, March 11 2018 11:11 PM EDT2018-03-12 03:11:18 GMT

    The season of St. Patrick is here in Savannah and even surrounding areas like Hilton Head, where the Beaufort County city celebrated their 35th St. Patrick's Day parade.  People lined the streets to watch all of the floats and some floats that feature designs beyond imagination.  "Been doing this every year for five years," said Fifth Fithian, a Hilton Head Island resident. "Absolutely enjoy it. The kids love it and love that they throw out the candy.

    More >>

    The season of St. Patrick is here in Savannah and even surrounding areas like Hilton Head, where the Beaufort County city celebrated their 35th St. Patrick's Day parade.  People lined the streets to watch all of the floats and some floats that feature designs beyond imagination.  "Been doing this every year for five years," said Fifth Fithian, a Hilton Head Island resident. "Absolutely enjoy it. The kids love it and love that they throw out the candy.

    More >>

  • Savannah Police looking for missing 87-year-old woman

    Savannah Police looking for missing 87-year-old woman

    Sunday, March 11 2018 10:59 PM EDT2018-03-12 02:59:28 GMT
    (Source: WTOC)(Source: WTOC)
    (Source: WTOC)(Source: WTOC)

    Savannah Police Department are looking for Reena Thomason, an 87-year-old woman who suffers from dementia. Thomason was last seen on the 100 block of Barnard Street wearing a green and white striped shirt, with jeans and white shoes.

    More >>

    Savannah Police Department are looking for Reena Thomason, an 87-year-old woman who suffers from dementia. Thomason was last seen on the 100 block of Barnard Street wearing a green and white striped shirt, with jeans and white shoes.

    More >>

  • Savannah St. women's tennis snaps 61-game losing skid

    Savannah St. women's tennis snaps 61-game losing skid

    Sunday, March 11 2018 9:59 PM EDT2018-03-12 01:59:42 GMT
    ( Source: Savannah State Athletics)( Source: Savannah State Athletics)
    ( Source: Savannah State Athletics)( Source: Savannah State Athletics)

    Savannah State snapped a three-year long losing streak Sunday on the tennis court.

    More >>

    Savannah State snapped a three-year long losing streak Sunday on the tennis court.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly