Savannah St. women's tennis snaps 61-game losing skid

It has been quite a while since the Savannah State women's tennis team felt the joy of victory.

1100 days to be exact.

But that three year, four day long wait came to an end Sunday when the Tigers took down Norfolk State.

Savannah State handled the Spartans 6-1 to earn their first victory since a win over Albany State on March 7, 2015. It's the first Division I win for the team since April 5, 2014. On that day, the Tigers shut out Maryland-Eastern Shore, 5-0.

The Tigers took five of the six singles matches and swept all three doubles matches in the victory.

SSU will look to build on their victory Wednesday when they host Lafayette College at 2:00. On Sunday, the Tigers close out the home portion of the schedule against MEAC opponent Florida A&M.