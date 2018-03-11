Hilton Head Island celebrates 35th St. Patrick's Day parade

The season of St. Patrick is here in Savannah and even surrounding areas like Hilton Head, where the Beaufort County city celebrated their 35th St. Patrick's Day parade.

People lined the streets to watch all of the floats and some floats that feature designs beyond imagination.

"Been doing this every year for five years," said Fifth Fithian, a Hilton Head Island resident. "Absolutely enjoy it. The kids love it and love that they throw out the candy."

For many, it's another year of excitement and fun, but for the children, it's all about the candy.

"All of us come and it's really fun because we get to see all the cool stuff," said Ruth Edwards, who attended the parade.

And for others, it's a family tradition that is being passed down from generation to generation.

"It's really exciting," said Ashley Hamilton, a resident of the island. "We've been coming down here for at years, but now we've got our kids and it's really exciting to share with them and the weather is so beautiful and it's really great for the whole community to get together. It's awesome."

The parade featured a variety of attraction, from hot dog floats, marching bands, dogs, and even basketball teams.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.