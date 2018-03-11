Savannah Police locate missing 87-year-old woman with dementia - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

The Savannah Police Department says they have located Reena Thomason, an 87-year-old woman who suffers from dementia. 

Thomason had been reported as last seen on the 100 block of Barnard Street on Sunday.

SPD tweeted that Thomason was found safe overnight. Thank you to all who assisted in the search.

