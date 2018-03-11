Savannah Police looking for missing 87-year-old woman

Savannah Police Department are looking for Reena Thomason, an 87-year-old woman who suffers from dementia.

Thomason was last seen on the 100 block of Barnard Street wearing a green and white striped shirt, with jeans and white shoes. She is 5'1", weighs 90 lbs., and has gray hair and glasses.

#SPDMissing:Reena Thomason, 87, 5’1”, 90 lbs, grey hair and glasses. She was last seen outside a restaurant on the 100 block of Barnard Street wearing a green and white stripped shirt, jeans and white shoes. She has dementia. If seen, please call 911! pic.twitter.com/vtaEm7omhn — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) March 12, 2018

If you see Reena, please contact the Savannah Police Department.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.