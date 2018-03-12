Treatment for Spring Seasonal Allergies

Spring is just around the corner, and that likely means your family is about to be spending a lot of time outside on the soccer and baseball fields, at the park, and on the beach. Spring brings beautiful weather, and with it, a variety of allergens. In the south, tree pollen season is roughly February through May, with pollens from oak, cedar, and pecan trees being the worst allergy triggers.

Over-the-counter (OTC) oral antihistamines are a popular choice for allergy sufferers. They work by blocking histamines, which are the things that cause redness, swelling, itching and changes in some bodily secretions (runny nose, watery eyes, etc.). Antihistamines work best when taken on a regular schedule. Other types of OTC counter medications can be helpful for allergy sufferers, and these include decongestants and nasal steroids. Nasal steroids are effective at reducing inflammation and prevent nasal stuffiness, sneezing, and runny nose. The Richmond Hill Pharmacy and Hinesville Pharmacy keep several OTC antihistamines and nasal steroids in stock. The pharmacists at these locations are always happy to recommend treatment options for your specific symptoms.

Sometimes, though, OTC medications are not enough. If you have been treating allergies for an extended period without experiencing symptom relief, or if your symptoms are severe (wheezing while breathing or hives for example), then it is time to talk to your physician about prescription alternatives.

