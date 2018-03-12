Savannah Police seek Auto Shine burglary suspect

Savannah Police need the public’s help to identify a man caught on camera during a burglary at Auto Shine on Montgomery Cross Road in February.

Police say the man was seen on surveillance footage entering the business around 4:20 a.m. on Feb. 24 through a window. He left after several minutes. They say while inside, he stole a silver flashlight as well as a green bookbag that contained gloves, a skull cap and a pair of shoes.

The subject is described as a white male, thin-built, about 6-feet-tall with a crew cut haircut. He also had a 912 tattoo on the back left side of his neck.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the Southside Precinct at (912) 351-3403. Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (9120 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

