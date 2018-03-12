Chatham Co. officials close Herb Creek to fishing, swimming after massive sewage spill

Chatham County officials are asking you not to swim or fish in Herb Creek located near Norwood Avenue.

The county says a blockage in a sewer main caused nearly 600,000-gallons of sewage to spill into the creek on Saturday.

Crews are monitoring the water quality in the creek, and we will provide an update when it is safe to swim and fish again.

General location:

