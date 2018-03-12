Girl Scouts celebrate 'National Girl Scout Day' at Georgia Capitol

Girl Scouts are celebrating 'National Girl Scout Day' at the Georgia Capitol on Monday.

They're continuing advocacy efforts to rename the Eugene Talmadge Memorial Bridge in Savannah after Juliette Gordon Low. The Savannah native founded the Girl Scouts 106 ago.

The Girl Scouts delivered more than 10,000 signed petitions on Monday, asking the Georgia General Assembly to honor their founder's legacy as a bridge builder by naming the iconic bridge for Low.

The Girl Scouts are 2.6 million strong - 1.8 million girls and 800,000 adults who believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (go-getter, innovators, risk-taker, leader) to change the world. Girl Scouts offer every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success. To volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join, visit the Girl Scouts website here.

